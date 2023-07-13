IFG Advisory LLC Sells 567 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

