IFG Advisory LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after acquiring an additional 848,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,363,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

