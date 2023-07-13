IFG Advisory LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SLV opened at $22.15 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

