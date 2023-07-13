Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

