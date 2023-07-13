Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.50 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

