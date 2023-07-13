Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMVT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.