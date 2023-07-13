Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innoviz Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innoviz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 2,497.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

INVZ opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

