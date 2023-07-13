Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.