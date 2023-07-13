Invitoken (INVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210,068.22

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00004284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $210,068.22 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
