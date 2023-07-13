Iowa State Bank Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

