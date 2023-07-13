iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $277.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

