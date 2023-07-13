iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

