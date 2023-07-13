James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 112 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.
Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $317.97 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $327.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.21.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
