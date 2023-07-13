JB Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 141.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Home Depot by 69.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. The stock has a market cap of $319.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

