JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $26,744,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 631,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

