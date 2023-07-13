Jennison Associates LLC Buys 525,820 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 206.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $53,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

HXL stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

