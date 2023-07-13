Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,945 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $137,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

