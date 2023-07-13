Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.42 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $45,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

