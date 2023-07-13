Jennison Associates LLC Invests $46.60 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.