Joby Aviation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JOBY. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.4 %

JOBY stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $12,318,247.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,361,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,304,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $12,318,247.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,361,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,304,312.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,180,105 shares of company stock worth $27,387,177. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.