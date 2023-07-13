Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 175,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,803,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after acquiring an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 933,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 1,723,570 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

