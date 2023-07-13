Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

