Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $243.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

