KeyCorp Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.
ITT Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ITT opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $97.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
