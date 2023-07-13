KeyCorp Increases Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $31.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

ZWS opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

