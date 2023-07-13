Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $168.17 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.18 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

