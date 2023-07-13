Kura Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,930,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.