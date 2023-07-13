Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $197.41 on Thursday. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $200.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Landstar System by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.