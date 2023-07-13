Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $3,380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

