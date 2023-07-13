LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $13,023.49 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

