Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE LEN opened at $128.28 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

