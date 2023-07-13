Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 114 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

