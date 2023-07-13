Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 351 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Unilever by 470.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 287.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

