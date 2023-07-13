Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $232.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

