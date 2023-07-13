Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $249,000. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

LH opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

