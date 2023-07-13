Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.04 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

