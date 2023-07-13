Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,758,702. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.