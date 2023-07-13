Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Southern by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after buying an additional 635,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

