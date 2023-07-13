Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.84.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



