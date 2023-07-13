Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

