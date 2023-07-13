Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $374.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.19.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

