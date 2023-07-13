Livent Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

