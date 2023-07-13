LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Sell at Loop Capital

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $4.27 on Thursday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. LL Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 339,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 290.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 386,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

