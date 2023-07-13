London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 20,089 Shares

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($104.19), for a total transaction of £1,627,008.11 ($2,093,153.36).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 7th, Martin Brand sold 25,194 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,026 ($103.25), for a total transaction of £2,022,070.44 ($2,601,402.86).
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Martin Brand purchased 24,995 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,211 ($105.63) per share, with a total value of £2,052,339.45 ($2,640,344.08).
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($106.70), for a total transaction of £1,946,187.10 ($2,503,778.59).
  • On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand acquired 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($108.29) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($468,008.16).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($108.09), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,304,779.90).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand bought 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($110.54) per share, for a total transaction of £804,125.28 ($1,034,510.85).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand acquired 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($111.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,224,986.58 ($1,575,950.83).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.77), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,035,048.86).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($111.33) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,332,891.91).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.96), for a total value of £713,646 ($918,108.84).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,986 ($102.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,704.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,429.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,886.14. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($113.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.