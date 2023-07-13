Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 3.5 %

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.