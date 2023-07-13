LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

