MannKind Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. MannKind has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,568. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

