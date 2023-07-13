Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

