Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on August 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC stock opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.