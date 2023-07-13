Martin Brand Sells 25,194 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 25,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,026 ($103.25), for a total transaction of £2,022,070.44 ($2,601,402.86).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($104.19), for a total value of £1,627,008.11 ($2,093,153.36).
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Martin Brand bought 24,995 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,211 ($105.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,052,339.45 ($2,640,344.08).
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($106.70), for a total value of £1,946,187.10 ($2,503,778.59).
  • On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand bought 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,417 ($108.29) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($468,008.16).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($108.09), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,304,779.90).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand purchased 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($110.54) per share, for a total transaction of £804,125.28 ($1,034,510.85).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($111.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,224,986.58 ($1,575,950.83).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.77), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,035,048.86).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand acquired 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($111.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,036,056.88 ($1,332,891.91).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.96), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($918,108.84).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,986 ($102.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,818 ($113.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,704.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,429.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,886.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

